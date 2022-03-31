DraftKings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DraftKings DKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for DraftKings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $220,538, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $794,452.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $45.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DraftKings options trades today is 6228.75 with a total volume of 4,554.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DraftKings's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $357.0K 1.8K 902 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $248.8K 1.8K 588 DKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $20.00 $120.0K 33.1K 1.4K DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $75.5K 199 51 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $10.00 $51.7K 306 50

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,260,563, the price of DKNG is down -4.61% at $19.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.