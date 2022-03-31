This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tilray Brands

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tilray Brands.

Looking at options history for Tilray Brands TLRY we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $213,155 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $600,515.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $15.0 for Tilray Brands over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tilray Brands's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tilray Brands's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Tilray Brands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $10.00 $231.0K 27.0K 3.9K TLRY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $9.50 $95.4K 590 502 TLRY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $51.9K 13.2K 0 TLRY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $42.6K 29.8K 765 TLRY CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $7.50 $41.5K 12.7K 632

Where Is Tilray Brands Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 44,146,474, the price of TLRY is down -4.55% at $7.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Tilray Brands:

Canaccord Genuity upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $9

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tilray Brands, which currently sits at a price target of $6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.