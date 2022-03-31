This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cisco Systems

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cisco Systems.

Looking at options history for Cisco Systems CSCO we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $506,710 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $702,757.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 7114.82 with a total volume of 14,601.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $52.50 $138.9K 1.4K 149 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $137.9K 21.8K 913 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $57.50 $96.9K 41 202 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $89.0K 3.0K 50 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $73.0K 610 202

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,951,542, the price of CSCO is up 0.61% at $56.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.