This Is What Whales Are Betting On NextEra Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NextEra Energy.
Looking at options history for NextEra Energy NEE we detected 16 strange trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $72,782 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $717,315.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $87.5 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NextEra Energy options trades today is 1819.29 with a total volume of 2,934.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NextEra Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $87.5 over the last 30 days.
NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|NEE
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|05/20/22
|$87.50
|$180.4K
|671
|854
|NEE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$85.00
|$91.5K
|2.4K
|250
|NEE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$80.00
|$60.5K
|6.3K
|148
|NEE
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$85.00
|$60.3K
|2.4K
|100
|NEE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$80.00
|$46.2K
|6.3K
|93
Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 4,159,466, the price of NEE is up 0.1% at $85.58.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.
What The Experts Say On NextEra Energy:
- Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $87
- Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $91.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.