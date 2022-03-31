Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ADP

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Automatic Data Processing ADP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Automatic Data Processing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $99,330, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $648,172.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $250.0 for Automatic Data Processing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Automatic Data Processing options trades today is 866.12 with a total volume of 637.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Automatic Data Processing's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Automatic Data Processing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $140.8K 3.0K 69 ADP CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $220.00 $115.3K 496 96 ADP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $96.8K 37 40 ADP CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $222.50 $95.0K 111 97 ADP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $230.00 $66.6K 0 39

Where Is Automatic Data Processing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,034,308, the price of ADP is up 1.12% at $230.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Automatic Data Processing:

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $223

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.