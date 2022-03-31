This Is What Whales Are Betting On Western Digital

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Western Digital.

Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $656,424 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $456,395.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $51.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Western Digital options trades today is 2666.29 with a total volume of 9,932.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Western Digital's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $51.0 over the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $47.50 $310.2K 4.5K 20 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $146.1K 236 200 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $51.00 $126.1K 485 1.1K WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $51.00 $118.0K 449 755 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $51.00 $104.3K 449 1.9K

Where Is Western Digital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,629,620, the price of WDC is down -1.38% at $49.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Western Digital:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.