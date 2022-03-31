10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $280.00 $40.1K 7.8K 43.5K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $110.00 $38.8K 1.5K 12.2K QCOM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $150.00 $36.8K 4.0K 3.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $310.00 $36.0K 6.1K 2.2K LLNW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $3.00 $150.0K 79 1.0K MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $450.00 $27.2K 251 879 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $52.50 $34.2K 23.3K 543 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $43.4K 2.6K 339 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $141.00 $78.7K 310 208 HIMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $12.00 $35.0K 427 202

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 192 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 7857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 1541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 4012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 6101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLNW LLNW, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 659 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDB MDB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 23315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 659 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 2647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX HIMX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

