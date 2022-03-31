Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $169,980 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,769,593.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ford Motor options trades today is 47541.0 with a total volume of 48,358.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $724.4K 156.4K 12.9K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $146.4K 162.2K 1.5K F PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $14.00 $120.0K 12.2K 3.0K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $117.9K 124.4K 3.9K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $18.00 $69.3K 18.2K 532

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,710,568, the price of F is down -0.93% at $17.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.