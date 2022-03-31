What Are Whales Doing With Exxon Mobil

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,500,953 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $628,180.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $87.5 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $87.5 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $87.50 $420.0K 490 1.6K XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $87.50 $351.8K 490 521 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $87.50 $337.4K 490 1.0K XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $325.0K 3.9K 1.1K XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $130.0K 3.4K 50

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,012,301, the price of XOM is up 0.48% at $84.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.