Futu Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Futu Holdings.

Looking at options history for Futu Holdings FUTU we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $756,205 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $571,901.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $100.0 for Futu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Futu Holdings options trades today is 2725.31 with a total volume of 11,439.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Futu Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Futu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $45.00 $155.0K 978 1.0K FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $45.00 $142.0K 964 100 FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $33.50 $136.5K 2 705 FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $109.5K 462 255 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $58.2K 1.6K 220

Where Is Futu Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,784,053, the price of FUTU is down -9.89% at $33.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Futu Holdings:

CLSA downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $27

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.