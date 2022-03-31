Looking At Faraday Future's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Faraday Future FFIE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FFIE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Faraday Future.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 83%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $562,719, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $46,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $30.0 for Faraday Future over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Faraday Future options trades today is 2736.5 with a total volume of 3,387.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Faraday Future's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Faraday Future Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FFIE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $5.00 $81.0K 0 1 FFIE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $66.3K 128 481 FFIE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $62.3K 128 85 FFIE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $58.1K 128 226 FFIE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $58.1K 128 35

Where Is Faraday Future Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,480,610, the price of FFIE is down -4.46% at $4.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.