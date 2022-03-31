What Are Whales Doing With Zscaler

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,300,940 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $217,725.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $280.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale activity within a strike price range from $180.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $180.00 $244.0K 312 0 ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $180.00 $241.1K 312 200 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $200.00 $158.5K 137 100 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $200.00 $158.5K 137 50 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $195.00 $148.0K 103 100

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 305,668, the price of ZS is up 1.94% at $244.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $296

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.