T-Mobile US Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on T-Mobile US.

Looking at options history for T-Mobile US TMUS we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $109,070 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $362,295.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $140.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for T-Mobile US's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of T-Mobile US's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $130.00 $75.2K 2.3K 551 TMUS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $130.00 $61.8K 431 91 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $36.1K 7.1K 43 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $31.8K 53 36 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $31.8K 53 31

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,075,260, the price of TMUS is up 0.14% at $128.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US:

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $155

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $156.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.