This Is What Whales Are Betting On APA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on APA APA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for APA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $653,140, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $737,946.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $50.0 for APA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for APA options trades today is 2550.4 with a total volume of 12,555.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for APA's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

APA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $327.0K 1.6K 3.0K APA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $149.9K 290 862 APA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $149.9K 290 1.3K APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $98.9K 2.9K 1.2K APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $90.9K 2.9K 2.2K

Where Is APA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,966,465, the price of APA is up 0.59% at $41.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On APA:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.