BlackRock Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on BlackRock BLK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for BlackRock.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $250,710, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $594,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $700.0 to $960.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BlackRock's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BlackRock's whale trades within a strike price range from $700.0 to $960.0 in the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $800.00 $129.1K 133 79 BLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $805.00 $74.2K 5 132 BLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $760.00 $67.4K 1.4K 68 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $800.00 $61.5K 133 30 BLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $960.00 $60.3K 53 0

Where Is BlackRock Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 632,146, the price of BLK is up 0.19% at $774.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On BlackRock:

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $725

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.