This Is What Whales Are Betting On Target

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Target TGT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $104,407, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $298,412.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $240.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $220.00 $76.4K 471 64 TGT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $220.00 $53.5K 2.0K 161 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $240.00 $50.5K 4.8K 161 TGT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $220.00 $45.3K 2.0K 67 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $35.4K 2.0K 40

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,804,483, the price of TGT is down -0.6% at $221.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $353.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $294.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.