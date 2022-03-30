Looking At Take-Two Interactive's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Take-Two Interactive TTWO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTWO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Take-Two Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $223,236, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $582,907.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $180.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Take-Two Interactive options trades today is 1788.5 with a total volume of 5,205.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Take-Two Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $174.8K 1.8K 192 TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $147.2K 963 940 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $91.9K 1.8K 553 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $58.0K 4.2K 674 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $51.3K 1.8K 246

Where Is Take-Two Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 969,295, the price of TTWO is down -1.37% at $156.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Take-Two Interactive:

MKM Partners upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $200

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.