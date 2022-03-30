10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $285.00 $34.1K 5.9K 25.5K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $177.50 $48.0K 4.5K 12.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $320.00 $36.8K 10.3K 11.3K IIVI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $310.0K 1.7K 1.0K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $62.50 $33.6K 3.5K 324 KODK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $70.0K 916 255 ADI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $165.00 $45.0K 190 240 SWKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $145.00 $27.2K 116 228 SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $150.00 $47.1K 205 187 ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $210.00 $40.3K 3.4K 144

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 124 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 5989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 4510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 595 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 10306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IIVI IIVI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $310.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 660 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 3500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KODK KODK, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 296 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADI ADI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWKS SWKS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $961.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 296 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $2690.0 per contract. There were 3427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

