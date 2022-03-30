Paramount Global Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Paramount Global PARA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Paramount Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $48,357, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $520,565..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $40.0 for Paramount Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Paramount Global options trades today is 14924.44 with a total volume of 1,449.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Paramount Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $28.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Paramount Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $81.0K 3.4K 100 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $37.50 $74.9K 11.1K 302 PARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $72.0K 3.4K 180 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $55.2K 29.3K 73 PARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $28.00 $50.0K 215 50

Where Is Paramount Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,877,640, the price of PARA is up 0.72% at $38.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.