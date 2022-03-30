Lam Research Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lam Research LRCX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LRCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Lam Research.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $380,214, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $287,941.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $475.0 to $600.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lam Research options trades today is 163.89 with a total volume of 664.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lam Research's big money trades within a strike price range of $475.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $475.00 $139.2K 13 17 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $500.00 $98.2K 273 50 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $575.00 $92.1K 124 78 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $545.00 $58.8K 312 14 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $560.00 $38.8K 12 29

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 358,212, the price of LRCX is down -2.22% at $556.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.