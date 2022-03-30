Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Meta Platforms FB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 66 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,527,887, and 46 are calls, for a total amount of $3,153,435.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $350.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $350.00 $589.4K 5.3K 155 FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $199.1K 4.6K 857 FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $195.5K 4.6K 348 FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $194.0K 4.6K 702 FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $194.0K 4.6K 549

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,360,714, the price of FB is up 0.07% at $230.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.