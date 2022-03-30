CF Industries Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings CF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for CF Industries Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,750, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $842,999..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $110.0 for CF Industries Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CF Industries Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CF Industries Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $262.7K 2.8K 2.4K CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $99.7K 2.8K 1.1K CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $103.00 $98.0K 215 200 CF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $105.00 $47.4K 18 31 CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $98.00 $42.0K 991 66

Where Is CF Industries Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,320,789, the price of CF is up 2.54% at $102.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On CF Industries Holdings:

Scotiabank downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $118

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

