Looking At Apple's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 85 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $577,973 and 70, calls, for a total amount of $4,123,557.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $185.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $180.00 $323.0K 41.4K 2.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $180.00 $257.0K 19.0K 8.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $177.50 $166.1K 24.1K 8.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $182.50 $155.7K 8.2K 2.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $177.50 $147.9K 24.1K 11.1K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,737,083, the price of AAPL is up 0.31% at $179.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.