This Is What Whales Are Betting On Best Buy Co

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Best Buy Co BBY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BBY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Best Buy Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $430,339, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $103,840.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $100.0 for Best Buy Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Best Buy Co's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Best Buy Co's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Best Buy Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $103.8K 580 88 BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $52.4K 1.4K 781 BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $51.2K 1.4K 646 BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $44.9K 1.4K 917 BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $42.9K 1.4K 261

Where Is Best Buy Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,546,256, the price of BBY is up 4.21% at $100.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.