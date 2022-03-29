CarMax Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CarMax KMX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KMX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for CarMax.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 7% bullish and 92%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $592,634, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $77,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $175.0 for CarMax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CarMax options trades today is 2036.0 with a total volume of 15,441.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CarMax's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

CarMax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KMX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $94.5K 4.9K 1.6K KMX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $77.5K 2.4K 490 KMX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $68.0K 4.9K 1.8K KMX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $64.6K 4.9K 1.4K KMX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $55.5K 4.9K 2.0K

Where Is CarMax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,199,999, the price of KMX is up 5.3% at $103.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.