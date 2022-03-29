This Is What Whales Are Betting On Inspirato

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Inspirato ISPO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISPO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Inspirato.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $53,200, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $427,006..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $60.0 for Inspirato over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Inspirato options trades today is 3681.25 with a total volume of 31,790.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Inspirato's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Inspirato Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISPO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $10.00 $60.1K 1.5K 3.0K ISPO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $10.00 $60.1K 1.5K 1.5K ISPO PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $53.2K 0 10 ISPO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $10.00 $47.2K 1.5K 4.6K ISPO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $10.00 $44.9K 3.5K 2.3K

Where Is Inspirato Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,002,258, the price of ISPO is up 5.2% at $8.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Inspirato:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $12

Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $10

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.