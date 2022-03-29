Abbott Laboratories Whale Trades For March 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Abbott Laboratories.

Looking at options history for Abbott Laboratories ABT we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $189,034 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $448,486.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $140.0 for Abbott Laboratories over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Abbott Laboratories options trades today is 1103.4 with a total volume of 1,063.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Abbott Laboratories's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Abbott Laboratories Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $140.00 $157.5K 133 80 ABT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $96.1K 151 75 ABT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $89.7K 151 79 ABT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $60.5K 1.8K 546 ABT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $48.1K 7 10

Where Is Abbott Laboratories Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,435,869, the price of ABT is up 0.14% at $120.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.