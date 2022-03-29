Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Kroger

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Kroger.

Looking at options history for Kroger KR we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $621,519 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $682,578.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $54.0 to $60.0 for Kroger over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kroger's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kroger's whale trades within a strike price range from $54.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Kroger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $388.1K 834 792 KR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $252.6K 5.4K 1.1K KR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $57.00 $182.1K 629 4.4K KR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $56.00 $108.8K 430 2.1K KR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $57.00 $99.0K 209 3.9K

Where Is Kroger Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,806,792, the price of KR is down -0.78% at $56.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Kroger:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Kroger, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Kroger, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Kroger, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Kroger, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Kroger, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.