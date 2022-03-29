Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BTU

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Peabody Energy.

Looking at options history for Peabody Energy BTU we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $233,560 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,001,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $35.0 for Peabody Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Peabody Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Peabody Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Peabody Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $217.1K 4.5K 66 BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $133.7K 1.4K 107 BTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $119.0K 1.4K 207 BTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $119.0K 1.4K 207 BTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $27.00 $87.0K 62 350

Where Is Peabody Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,259,714, the price of BTU is down -5.14% at $23.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Peabody Energy:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Peabody Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.