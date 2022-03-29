JD.com Whale Trades For March 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $895,988 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $2,130,394.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $75.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 3882.58 with a total volume of 16,539.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.5 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $64.00 $622.0K 72 3.0K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $60.00 $414.3K 2.2K 2.0K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/08/22 $60.00 $318.5K 2.2K 123 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $247.8K 1.8K 480 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $57.50 $172.5K 2.7K 18

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,522,040, the price of JD is up 5.04% at $62.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com:

HSBC has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $35

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.