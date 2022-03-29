Datadog Whale Trades For March 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Datadog DDOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $37,500, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $496,869..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $200.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $88.5K 1.2K 114 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $150.00 $87.3K 243 135 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $140.00 $67.3K 1.9K 6 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $55.5K 567 57 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $150.00 $42.5K 243 213

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,897,983, the price of DDOG is up 2.91% at $153.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175

SMBC Nikko downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $136

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.