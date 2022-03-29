Northrop Grumman Whale Trades For March 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Northrop Grumman.

Looking at options history for Northrop Grumman NOC we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $410,020 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $1,121,240.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $470.0 for Northrop Grumman over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Northrop Grumman's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Northrop Grumman's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

Northrop Grumman Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $230.00 $432.6K 50 50 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $429.4K 50 0 NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $215.1K 50 30 NOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $470.00 $106.6K 30 13 NOC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $440.00 $79.9K 0 13

Where Is Northrop Grumman Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 455,980, the price of NOC is down -1.39% at $440.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Northrop Grumman:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Northrop Grumman, which currently sits at a price target of $521.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Northrop Grumman, which currently sits at a price target of $472.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.