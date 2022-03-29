This Is What Whales Are Betting On Uber Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $2,154,634, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $1,889,761.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $57.5 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 20832.72 with a total volume of 69,885.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $57.5 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $57.50 $964.1K 1 734 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $57.50 $466.9K 1 313 UBER PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $42.50 $302.5K 8.5K 539 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $36.00 $187.0K 10.9K 166 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $35.00 $178.2K 9.4K 2.8K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,683,855, the price of UBER is up 6.26% at $36.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.