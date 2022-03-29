MicroStrategy Whale Trades For March 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy MSTR we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $298,780 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $527,642.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $440.0 to $1450.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale trades within a strike price range from $440.0 to $1450.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $520.00 $134.0K 31 20 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $490.00 $106.5K 276 5 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $600.00 $106.0K 414 10 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $83.4K 457 6 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $850.00 $68.6K 0 0

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 110,857, the price of MSTR is up 0.05% at $510.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

