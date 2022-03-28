This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $303,445 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $600,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $220.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $160.00 $106.7K 1 50 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $160.00 $96.2K 1 100 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $94.0K 310 10 ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $210.00 $71.3K 780 20 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $56.4K 83 15

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,736,206, the price of ENPH is up 1.11% at $195.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.