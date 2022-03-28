What Are Whales Doing With Snowflake

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Snowflake SNOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Snowflake.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,040, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $836,245.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $460.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $240.00 $97.3K 1.5K 1.5K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $275.00 $92.4K 263 150 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $260.00 $70.6K 452 2.1K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $240.00 $69.3K 1.5K 5.2K SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $240.00 $61.0K 1.5K 3.1K

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,282,653, the price of SNOW is up 3.12% at $226.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $313.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $370.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $415.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.