Looking At Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 83%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $380,010, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $602,552.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $425.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 423.82 with a total volume of 1,030.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $425.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $324.7K 1.3K 150 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $330.00 $174.5K 268 200 GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $380.00 $103.0K 244 0 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $380.00 $100.0K 244 100 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $370.00 $68.5K 1.2K 140

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 657,198, the price of GS is down -1.14% at $333.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $418.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $19

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.