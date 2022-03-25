Atlassian Corporation Whale Trades For March 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Atlassian Corporation.

Looking at options history for Atlassian Corporation TEAM we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $370,548 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $199,535.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $400.0 for Atlassian Corporation over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Atlassian Corporation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Atlassian Corporation's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Atlassian Corporation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $240.00 $119.1K 30 25 TEAM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $285.00 $115.7K 0 50 TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $400.00 $59.5K 11 9 TEAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $282.50 $42.1K 11 30 TEAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $270.00 $40.8K 27 22

Where Is Atlassian Corporation Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,527,349, the price of TEAM is down -3.37% at $284.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Atlassian Corporation:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $425.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Atlassian Corporation, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.