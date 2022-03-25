Caterpillar Whale Trades For March 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,473,594 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $404,598.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $250.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 1415.19 with a total volume of 5,990.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $525.0K 1.0K 755 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $158.7K 1.4K 24 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $77.9K 1.4K 135 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $72.4K 1.4K 107 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $230.00 $66.6K 189 73

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 967,850, the price of CAT is up 0.41% at $223.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $231

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.