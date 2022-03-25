Trip.com Group Whale Trades For March 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Trip.com Group TCOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TCOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Trip.com Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $81,990, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $869,405.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $30.0 for Trip.com Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trip.com Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trip.com Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Trip.com Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $24.00 $293.2K 4.1K 2.8K TCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $29.00 $135.5K 28.4K 1.4K TCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $24.00 $100.4K 4.1K 3.5K TCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $24.00 $82.6K 246 625 TCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $24.00 $58.5K 4.1K 4.0K

Where Is Trip.com Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,959,536, the price of TCOM is down -10.18% at $22.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On Trip.com Group:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $20

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trip.com Group, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.