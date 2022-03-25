Chesapeake Energy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chesapeake Energy CHK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Chesapeake Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $209,411, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $402,455.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $95.0 for Chesapeake Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chesapeake Energy options trades today is 265.86 with a total volume of 3,023.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chesapeake Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Chesapeake Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHK CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $190.0K 407 200 CHK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $69.1K 150 387 CHK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $55.5K 150 0 CHK CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $49.4K 50 20 CHK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $44.1K 150 990

Where Is Chesapeake Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,101,951, the price of CHK is up 3.78% at $90.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On Chesapeake Energy:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chesapeake Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chesapeake Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.