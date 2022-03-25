Looking At Peloton Interactive's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Peloton Interactive PTON.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PTON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Peloton Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $183,985, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $693,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $38.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peloton Interactive options trades today is 864.29 with a total volume of 5,074.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peloton Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $38.0 over the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $38.00 $535.0K 155 2.5K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $28.00 $64.2K 1.7K 1.0K PTON CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $44.0K 90 100 PTON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $25.00 $41.5K 2.9K 116 PTON CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $38.0K 2.9K 218

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,350,139, the price of PTON is down -3.84% at $27.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $32

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $40

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.