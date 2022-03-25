What Are Whales Doing With Royal Caribbean Gr

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $708,897 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $81,120.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $90.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Royal Caribbean Gr options trades today is 1067.0 with a total volume of 1,899.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Royal Caribbean Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $75.00 $240.0K 279 517 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $85.00 $171.3K 255 231 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $90.00 $127.7K 1 99 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $51.9K 63 22 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $80.00 $39.0K 415 174

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,098,600, the price of RCL is up 0.09% at $76.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.