Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RRC

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Range Resources RRC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RRC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Range Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,930, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $2,221,548..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $40.0 for Range Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Range Resources options trades today is 524.57 with a total volume of 7,509.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Range Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Range Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $1.2M 224 13 RRC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $159.6K 114 980 RRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $159.4K 114 1.2K RRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $153.4K 114 559 RRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $147.0K 114 280

Where Is Range Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,306,333, the price of RRC is up 8.8% at $31.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Range Resources:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Range Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Range Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Range Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.