Caterpillar Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Caterpillar CAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $197,101, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $77,205.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $250.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $32.0K 642 119 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $31.0K 642 28 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $30.7K 642 67 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $26.2K 133 6 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $25.9K 576 98

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 187,729, the price of CAT is up 0.55% at $223.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $231

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.