CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,450, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $670,789..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $270.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $181.8K 2.7K 160 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $240.00 $98.7K 3.8K 288 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $81.9K 2.7K 39 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $51.1K 914 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $210.00 $46.0K 3.3K 58

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 762,433, the price of CRWD is down -2.45% at $217.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

BTIG upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $257

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $238.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.