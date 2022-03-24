EQT Whale Trades For March 24

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on EQT EQT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EQT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for EQT.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $689,733, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $5,548,037.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for EQT over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for EQT options trades today is 12132.78 with a total volume of 52,366.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for EQT's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

EQT Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $4.3M 88.8K 5.9K EQT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $28.00 $511.1K 1.1K 8.2K EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $246.5K 88.8K 619 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $227.5K 88.8K 902 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $154.0K 88.8K 332

Where Is EQT Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,936,014, the price of EQT is up 7.11% at $30.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On EQT:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on EQT, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.