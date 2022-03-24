Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HES

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Hess HES.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HES, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Hess.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $855,664..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $130.0 for Hess over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hess's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hess's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Hess Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $286.8K 1.1K 184 HES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $130.00 $265.6K 1 429 HES CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $130.00 $51.8K 1 500 HES CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $130.00 $49.6K 1 68 HES CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $43.3K 868 146

Where Is Hess Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,127,840, the price of HES is down -0.14% at $106.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Hess:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Hess, which currently sits at a price target of $133.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.