What Are Whales Doing With KB Home

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on KB Home.

Looking at options history for KB Home KBH we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $418,283 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $901,410.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $38.0 for KB Home over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for KB Home options trades today is 5308.43 with a total volume of 8,887.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for KB Home's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $38.0 over the last 30 days.

KB Home Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KBH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $487.5K 2.1K 2.0K KBH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $196.0K 2.1K 681 KBH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $34.00 $195.0K 6.7K 1.7K KBH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $98.0K 2.1K 81 KBH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $93.1K 2.1K 1.0K

Where Is KB Home Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,026,630, the price of KBH is down -5.4% at $34.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On KB Home:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $51

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KB Home, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on KB Home, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on KB Home, which currently sits at a price target of $51.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KB Home, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.