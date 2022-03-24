This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Procter & Gamble PG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Procter & Gamble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $767,210, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $43,375.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $150.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 3019.83 with a total volume of 6,705.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $151.0K 10.6K 266 PG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $79.6K 10.6K 454 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $67.1K 10.6K 354 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $56.7K 10.6K 1.0K PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $53.8K 1.7K 220

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,730,307, the price of PG is down -0.35% at $150.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Procter & Gamble:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $173.

Truist Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.